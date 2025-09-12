AGL70.77▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)AIRLINK154.53▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP17.81▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL13.78▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML35.29▲ 0.45 (0.01%)DGKC231.97▼ -3.37 (-0.01%)FCCL57.01▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)FFL18.95▲ 0.55 (0.03%)HUBC192.24▼ -3.43 (-0.02%)HUMNL17.13▼ -0.67 (-0.04%)KEL5.36▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)KOSM6.67▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF102.35▼ -3.89 (-0.04%)NBP180.68▲ 4.73 (0.03%)OGDC267.58▼ -3.16 (-0.01%)PAEL54.52▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)PIBTL12.46▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)PPL189.31▼ -1.85 (-0.01%)PRL32.13▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC23.5▼ -0.69 (-0.03%)SEARL115.84▼ -3.66 (-0.03%)TELE8.12▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL57.54▲ 2.6 (0.05%)TPLP10.2▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET26.71▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG62.04▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY27.62▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.58▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Friday, September 12, 2025

Waqas Maqsood bids farewell to international cricket

Waqas Maqsood Bids Farewell To International Cricket

LAHORE – Waqas Maqsood has announced his retirement from international cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed yesterday.

Left-arm fast bowler represented Pakistan in a solitary T20I in November 2018 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

37-year-old Waqas became the 80th player to represent Pakistan in the shortest format of the game at the top level. He returned figures of 2-21 in 1.5 overs in his lone outing for the Green shirts.

Faisalabad-born Waqas also played 81 first-class, 56 List A and 68 T20 matches between 2011 and 2023. 20 of his T20 games came in the Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer