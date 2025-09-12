Waqas Maqsood bids farewell to international cricket

LAHORE – Waqas Maqsood has announced his retirement from international cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed yesterday.

Left-arm fast bowler represented Pakistan in a solitary T20I in November 2018 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

37-year-old Waqas became the 80th player to represent Pakistan in the shortest format of the game at the top level. He returned figures of 2-21 in 1.5 overs in his lone outing for the Green shirts.

Faisalabad-born Waqas also played 81 first-class, 56 List A and 68 T20 matches between 2011 and 2023. 20 of his T20 games came in the Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.