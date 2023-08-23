LAHORE – Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO), majority shares of which are owned by WAPDA, have announced to rehabilitate the houses of Christian community burnt by the miscreants few days ago in a tragic incident at Jaranwala, district Faisalabad.

This measure of corporate social responsibility is being taken to express solidarity with Christian community of the country.

Government of Punjab is being approached in this regard, while survey is being carried out by WAPDA in coordination with the provincial government and the district administration to assess volume of losses and start rehabilitation of the burnt houses on war footing, says the announcement.