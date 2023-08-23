SC decides to wait until IHC verdict on Imran Khan’s Toshakhana appeals

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided that it would wait for the ruling of the Islamabad High Court on the petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenging his conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that it would not be appropriate to interfere in the matter at this time. However, he remarked that there were shortcomings in the verdict of the trial court.

On August 5, a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case for not declaring the state gifts in the asset declarations and awarded him three-year imprisonment.

Subsequently, the former premier challenged the conviction and sentence in the IHC. The high court is set to resume hearing on the petition tomorrow (August 24).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Khan’s petition against the Islamabad High Court’s August 3 order of remanding the Toshakhana case back to Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar who had sentenced him to jail for years.

During the hearing, the top court heard arguments presented by PTI lawyer Latif Khosa and Election Commission of Pakista’s (ECP) counsel Amjad Pervaiz.

After hearing the arguments, the CJP said the top court will not interfere in the case today, adding that it would resume proceedings after the IHC hearing.