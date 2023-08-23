HAMBANTOTA – Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in second One Day International (ODI) of three-match series at Hambantota tomorrow (August 24).

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0. A sensational bowling performance by Haris Rauf propelled Pakistan to a resounding 142-run triumph against Afghanistan in the first ODI clash.

Haris Rauf’s maiden five-wicket haul and a formidable bowling display by the rest of the pacers ensured Pakistan’s comprehensive victory.

Venue

The teams will face each other at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Match Time

The match will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Complete Squad of Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan Complete Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wafadar Momand.

The playing XI will be announced by the both teams shortly before the start of the match.

Live Streaming Details:

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.