After criticism by the Senators, the federal government has finally traced the missing bill of the lady teachers working in Islamabad’s schools under the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and decided to send it to the President House without further delay.

According to the sources in the Establishment Division, the committee constituted to give feedback/recommendations on the ‘Protection of Family Life & Wedlock Bill 2023’ that was passed by both Houses of the Parliament—the National Assembly and the Senate—has finalized recommendations to be put before the President along with the draft of the bill. The recommendations along with the bill will be sent to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Monday (today) and the Ministry without further delay would send it to the President House, the sources further said.

It was on Friday when the Senate members had drawn the Chair’s attention towards the bill missing for over two months.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on a point of order had raised voice for the teachers serving in Islamabad-based government schools under the wedlock policy and expressed concern over the “missing bill” that was approved by the Parliament.

It is a simple bill meant to absorb lady teachers who have been serving in Islamabad since long but unfortunately the bill after being approved by the parliament had gone missing, he said.

The bill aimed at absorbing the employees “working under administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education, whose spouses are working/posted or residing in the Islamabad Capital Territory and to ensure protection of family as provided in Article 35 and full participation of women in national life as in Article 34 and guaranteed in Article 25 of Constitution of Pakistan,” said the Opposition Leader in the Senate.