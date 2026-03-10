Want free plants at home? Here’s how Lahore citizens can get them

LAHORE – The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a free plant home delivery service for citizens under the Punjab government’s Green Lahore Vision aimed at promoting plantation in the provincial capital.

The PHA officials said that the residents of Lahore can obtain free plants by calling the authority’s helpline 1399, after which plantation teams visit their homes to deliver and plant saplings.

On the first day of the initiative, the helpline received 272 calls from citizens requesting free plants. PHA teams visited 150 homes and planted saplings, while the remaining 122 requests will be processed on a priority basis, officials said.

Managing Director PHA Raja Mansoor Ahmed said that horticulture directors are supervising plantation teams in their respective areas to ensure effective implementation of the campaign.

He added that citizens can request free plants by contacting the helpline 1399 from 8am to 4pm.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to increase green cover in Lahore and encourage residents to participate in tree plantation activities to improve the city’s environment.