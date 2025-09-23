Earthquake shakes Peshawar, Swat, parts of KP

PESHAWAR – Tremors of mild earthquake were felt in Peshawar and several other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing panic among residents.

According to reports, the shocks were also experienced in Swat, Mansehra, Bajaur, Battagram, Charsadda, and Malakand. The sudden jolts forced people to rush out of their homes, offices, and buildings, many reciting prayers as they sought safety in open spaces.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage were received, but the tremors created widespread concern across the affected areas. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

More updates to follow…