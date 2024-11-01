Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

PTI’s hooliganism

The heckling and harassment faced by former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as he walked in London, at the hands of PTI’s activists, marks a dark moment in the country’s history and in the standards of democratic protest. This shameful act displays serious self-reflection to distinguish legitimate protest from outright hooliganism. Harassing a judge over decisions made in a court of law constitutes criminal behaviour, and globally, judges are safeguarded against such tactics.

Attempting to intimidate or influence judicial figures is met with firm legal action worldwide. It would be appropriate to identify through government’s agencies and hold these individuals accountable. A Chief Justice, as a representative of the state, commands a certain respect, regardless of one’s political views. This act of hooliganism reveals deep contradictions regarding PTI’s stand for the respect toward the judges and judicial sanctity. PTI must learn that political dissent should never descend into indecency.

Civil discourse is possible despite ideological differences, and without it, politics devolves into chaos. For his part, Justice Isa’s dignified response projected a noble picture against the PTI’s unruly and undisciplined protesters. His judgments were made in accordance with the law and no amount of public discontent should make him feel the need to conceal his presence.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Real vs reel

In this evolving digital era where privacy is not a concern anymore, people are publicizing their lives in accordance with the trending reels on social media. Their growing interest towards following trends and showcasing their daily life activities is posing major trepidations on the psychological well-being of the users of social media. However, the question is to what extent there is alignment between the real life and the lives exhibited in trending reels.

Mostly, social media influencers, bloggers and v-loggers are using the platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook excessively to upload their content, advertise brands and get as more reach as possible from the public. The problem is not with their content but the common peoples’ tendency to believe everything they watch on social media.

For instance, when these content creators constantly upload their pictures and videos of visiting lavish restaurants, wearing expensive outfits, following every trend and making it public, their followers are more likely to believe that the life can be this luxurious and joyful without knowing the real life labours of these content creators.

The excessive use of social media has created a kind of mirage where people are living two lives, that is: ‘a life portrayed on social media platforms’, and ‘a real life apart from social media’. In this glittery life of social media, people are displaying their lives in a quite decorative manner where everything is perfect which gives their users an impression of a fairytale. However, when we interact with people in real life, most of them are going through the rough times and are trying to seek peace and happiness in their lives which is entirely contradictory from the life they demonstrate on social media platforms.

QAMAR FATIMA

Sukkur

Educational hurdles

I am writing this letter to bring attention of government of Balochistan for alarming issues that’s education in Balochistan. As every one know that education is our basic right without education our life is incomplete all over the world is depend on education.

But unfortunately, people of Balochistan are deprive from getting education. If we talk about the infrastructure of school’s of in Balochistan we never find a good school means there is no facilities like water system, comfortable chairs and washroom these all the things are making study hard for students that’s why students never go to school for studying.

Moreover, the teachers are untainted and some are even not graduated from universities . Teacher are not fulfilling their duties they never attend the classes just taking salaries and sitting at home so, in this way how the students get perfect education.

Elite class send their own children to other countries for getting education because they now education is important but they don’t think about poor people they just think about themselves not for others so in this way will the education be promoted in our country? Absolutely not people will be deprive from getting education they never lead a prosperous life.

I request to the government please solve this issue it is your responsibility so kindly take immediate action for this issue as soon as possible and let the kids be educated and have a great time in their future.

GULL SEEMA

Hub