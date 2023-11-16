Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space.

Muslims: Act together

I personally respect every one of those thousands of people who are expressing their protest, either physically or through social media posts, regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza. Furthermore, Israeli persecution has continued non-stop, as it shamelessly persists in killing innocent Palestinians and destroying their homes and infrastructure without remorse or condemnation from outside Gaza.

Moreover, those killed do not just involve children; they are very much the target of the planned war crime that is being perpetrated by Israel. Furthermore, there will be hardly anything bad than that, but Israel has proven time and time again that it is more than competent of degrading the notion of humanity.

However, this makes me think, like it does many others to do. It is not really a question of ‘who’ started it , or who has the right to ‘shelter’ or ‘right to dispute against oppression ‘and so on. It is only a question of powers, absolute, unrestrained, unchallenging power. So, those who have it will continue to exercise it relentlessly for their cause. Thinking otherwise would be no less than foolish and impractical.

In addition, is it all doom and gloom, then? Since there is nothing on offer in the short term from the neighbouring countries or the Islamic institution (OIC), we have to focus on the long term. There has to be a second ‘ power’ in the overall equation.

ZAHRA BAIG HOTH

Karachi

Reviving Pakistan TV

Television was introduced in Pakistan in 1964 with the main purpose of entertaining, educating and providing information. In the initial period of television, PTV Channel completely entertained us. The 70s, 80s and 90s were considered the golden and classical eras of Pakistan’s history. However, it has been observed that in the modern era, our drama industry has lost its magic and class. Now, with plenty of private channels, we can watch dramas according to our own wishes. Unfortunately, most of the dramas have the same script and nothing seems to be different in these projects.

Now our stories are based on typical family issues, which portray a negative impact among the audience. In fact, in this ultra-modern era, we can give our best by bringing some different projects as we did in the past. I would like to suggest that we should not follow Western or Indian culture because we have our best culture, values and sentiments.

Although in the past, Indians eagerly awaited to watch our dramas, now they feel like they are watching their own dramas due to the same script. Therefore, there is a dire need to bring some classical and motivational dramas to our industry where our audience can feel a pleasant change.

ABDUL AHAD GHUNYO

Ghotki Sindh

Socialisation of children

Socialization of children is the process through which they learn and internalize the values, norms and behaviours of their culture or society. It occurs through interaction with family, peers, school-mates and the broader community. Socialization plays a crucial role in shaping a child’s personality, beliefs and ability to function in society. Parents, caregivers and educators are significant influencers in this process, as they help children develop social skills, emotional intelligence and a sense of identity and belonging.

Certainly, socialization of children involves several key aspects: Primary Socialization: This begins within the family, where children first learn fundamental values, language and behaviours. Parents are central in this stage, as they model and teach social norms and expectations. Peer Socialization: As children grow, they interact more with peers. This interaction helps them develop social skills, learn about cooperation and understand group dynamics.

School and Educational Socialization: Formal education system introduces children to a structured environment with rules and expectations. They learn academic skills and also socialize with peers from diverse backgrounds. Media and Technology: In today’s digital age, children are increasingly influenced by media which can shape their attitudes, values and behaviours. Parents play a role in mediating and guiding children’s media exposure. Religious and Cultural Socialization: Many children are socialized into religious beliefs and cultural traditions. This can come from family, religious institutions, or cultural community involvement.

NOMAN WAHAB

Larkano

Cleanliness in hospitals

Hospitals serve as vital places where people seek life-saving treatment and relief from their ailments. However, in Balochistan, many hospitals often fall short in terms of cleanliness, plagued by dust and unpleasant odours that only serve to exacerbate patients’ discomfort.

What’s more, it’s alarming to observe that hospitals consistently exhibit unclean conditions despite the presence of government-employed cleaners. Sadly, these cleaners are seldom seen within the hospital premises, as they are frequently preoccupied with other responsibilities.

Given the paramount importance of maintaining a clean and sanitary environment, it is imperative for doctors, who know more than ordinary people the importance of cleanliness, to prioritize cleanliness, especially in hospitals. The government, in turn, must take measures to ensure that its authorities conduct regular inspections of hospitals to monitor and uphold cleanliness standards.

QADEER NAZEER

Balochistan

Box letter

Unknown number

Many know the “unknown caller” tag; it’s safer to ignore potential spam calls to avoid voice phishing scams. Voice phishing involves impersonating trusted contacts to steal funds or information. Never share personal data with unknown callers or SMS senders. In Balochistan, people, especially women, face abuse from such callers. Turbat, in particular, sees issues for women and girls due to these unknown calls. Easy access to numbers in the modern era enables hackers to blackmail by stealing personal data. A survey in Pakistan revealed 80% pick up calls from unknown numbers, risking scams. To dodge spam and scams, it’s advised to avoid all calls from unknown numbers.

ROZINA DILMORAD

Turbat