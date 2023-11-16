The Department of Zoology, University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a two-day training workshop titled “Art of Taxidermy” in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Department of Wildlife, Government of Punjab on Thursday. The workshop was aimed to bridge the gap between traditional and innovative, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of taxidermy. Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor UoS, and Dr. ShabanaNaz, Associate Professor from GCU Faisalabad, graced the workshop as chief guest and keynote speaker respectively, while Prof. Dr. Khalid Mukhtar, Dr. AimaIram, Dr. NaunainMehmood and Dr. IramInayat managed the event.

Speaking on the Occasion, the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) emphasized the importance of such interdisciplinary initiatives that connect academia with practical skills.

As the workshop unfolds, it promises to unravel the secrets of taxidermy’s industrial evolution, shedding light on the intricate processes that contribute to the preservation of biodiversity in a rapidly changing world, he added.

The workshop also featured eminent keynote speakers including Mr.ShahidIqbal, expert from World Wide Fund for Nature and Dr. MisbahSarwar, Deputy Director, Wild Life Department, who shared their valuable insights on various aspects of taxidermy, including specimen preparation, skinning, wiring, mounting, fleshing, and biological techniques used to preserve different wild and domestic animals and birds.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. GhulamYasin presided over the concluding ceremony. He distributed certificates to the participants. He lauded the Department of Zoology for their commendable efforts in grooming students and providing valuable hands-on experiences to them.

UoS Raises Diabetes Awareness with Walk and Seminar”

Sargodha: November 16, 2023 – The Institute of Food Science and Nutrition (IFSN) University of Sargodha (UoS) organized an awareness walk and seminar in connection with World Diabetes Day 2023 under the theme of ‘’Know Your Risk, Know Your Response’’ on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas led the walk, which was attended by BenishSarwar, Community Nutritionist, Dr. Rana Ahmed Mujtaba, Diabetes Educator, Dr. Mehmood Al Hasan, Director Student Affairs, Professor Dr. MianAnjumMurtaza Director Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, a large number of students and faculty members.