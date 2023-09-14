Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Political unrest

I am writing to express my concern about the prevailing political instability in Pakistan. The recent developments have raised significant apprehensions regarding the country’s political landscape and its potential impact on the overall stability and progress.

The political unrest seems to stem from a combination of factors, including differences among political parties, governance challenges, and economic concerns. The inability to reach consensus on critical national issues has resulted in a sense of uncertainty among the citizens. As a concerned observer, I believe that a stable political environment is crucial for a nation’s growth and prosperity.

Furthermore, the lack of continuity in policies due to frequent changes in leadership has hindered the long-term planning required for sustainable development. This uncertainty has also affected foreign investment and international relationships, adding to the challenges faced by the country.

It is my sincere hope that the political leaders and stakeholders can engage in open dialogue and find common ground to address these pressing issues. A united effort toward stability and effective governance will not only restore confidence among the citizens but also enhance Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.

MUHAMMAD FARIS

Karachi

First act,

later expect

Keeping in mind, the present socio-economic situation of Pakistan, it is necessary to alter customary behaviour in order to acquire positive results. As customary practice, there is disequilibrium in our action and expectation. Moreover, it’s not limited to only public behaviours, leaders’ attitude also presents similar picture.

Nowadays, people are crying over their plight – inflation, unemployment, poverty, hunger etc. In fact, they are mere commentator of their demands; demanding from Government to do more for their betterment. But, when fulfilment of their responsibility as a responsible citizen is asked, ironically, silence always takes the place.

Similarly, our leaders and rulers too, act nothing and expect everything. For instance, there is no proper industrial set-up in the country, but it is still believed and proclaimed by the leaders that coming days will bring progress and prosperity for the country. In reality, we could not still eliminate terrorism/extremism from society, but expecting foreign investment that will lead Pakistan to progress. It’s no more than just illusion. We all – people and leaders – will have to be pragmatic in our life and should give priority to practical steps. Its reward, obviously, comes later.

ASIF MEHMOOD

Attock

Change in human lives

Experts have been debating this topic for years. Also, technology has gone a long way to make human life easier. Regularly evolving technology has become an important part of our lives. Also, newer technologies are taking the market by storm and people are getting used to them in no time. Above all, technological advancement has led to the growth and development of nations.

Although technology is a good thing, the negative aspects of it can’t be ignored. Technology also has two sides, one is good and the other is bad. Here are some negative aspects of technology that are discussed. Over the years technological advancement has caused a severe rise in pollution. Also, pollution has become a major cause of many health issues. Besides, it has cut off people from society rather than connecting them. Above all, it has taken away many jobs from the workers because a single machine can replace many workers. Also, machines can do work at a constant pace for several hours or days without stopping.

Due to this, many workers lost their jobs which ultimately increased unemployment. Generally, we judge technology on the same scale but in reality, technology is divided into various types. This includes information technology, industrial technology, architectural technology, creative technology and many more. Today, everything we use in our daily lives is a gift of technology without which we cannot imagine our lives. Also, we cannot refuse the fact that it has caused severe damage to our surroundings.

JAWERIA AARA

Hyderabad

Student’s woes

It is generally said that gaining an education is obligatory for everyone to distinguish between right and wrong choices to build a career. The world has progressed tremendously, encouraging its youth to participate in different activities. We often hear that the US government has announced fully funded scholarships for both native and foreign students.

Similar is the case in China and other developed countries, where financial hurdles are not seen at any level of education. Moreover, these advanced countries not only provide free education to foreign students but also give them numerous other perks.

Assisting students in providing books, helps them meet educational expenditure such as tuition fees, medical allowances, and so forth. They have made their education the top priority of national policy. As a result, the 21st century and the future belong to them.

Talking about the rueful and penitent condition of education in Pakistan, one easily gets the impression that the country is witnessing a poor education system based on archaic methods, and burdened with hefty fees, entangling students in utter dilemma. The condition of the government schools is extremely pathetic. Infrastructure is immensely poor.

Buildings are tottering towards collapse. However, privatisation is ramping up in the country. The private schools and academies are providing, to some extent, a good quality of education, but with hefty fees. Students face this challenge miserably. Such an issue is slacking off the educational progress of the children, which later on adds to the drop-out ratio of children in the country.

NASRULLAH KHADIM

Kandhkot

Box letter

Gas price spike

I am writing this letter to express my deep concern over the escalating inflation crisis in Pakistan. The continuous surging prices of essential commodities are far beyond the reach of every common man. The gas price increase is going to be quite painful for the citizens who are already grappling with inflated electricity bills. The interim government has announced to increase gas rate till the winter in order to strike a bailout deal with IMF. However, the gas price is projected to go up by 50pc across the board to meet one of the conditions of IMF. Indeed, this situation is quite alarming because the gas sector circular debt is growing at the rate of Rs:350bn per year. Quite a large number of gas stations have preferred to shut down instead of paying their gas dues to concerned companies. Gas pricing should be linked to the global market because it would be quite difficult for low-income families and small industrial consumers to pay their bills. Ironically, the government should take crucial step towards addressing the persistent issue of gas hike and should launch a crackdown against theft of gas while in the country there is severe shortage of gas.

ZAIMAL ARIF

Turbat