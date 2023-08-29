Former West Indies captain, Sir Viv Richard Tuesday believed that Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would emerge leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

Expressing his views in a video featured on the official Instagram account of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the legendary cricketer noted the significant progress Afridi had made.

“The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi as I have seen him in Pakistan. I have spent some time in the PSL and I have seen his massive growth. He is a highly determined individual. He is my man,” he predicted.

The tall left-armer is considered the finest new ball bowler and will be leading Pakistan’s bowling attack in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023 later this year.

Heaping praise on the strike bowler, the legendary cricketer said that he had seen the seamer performing in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former cricketer said this in a video shared by the ICC, which featured some of the best performances by the 23-year-old pacer.

Meanwhile, English cricketer Alex Hales also declared Shaheen the “best new ball bowler”.

“[Shaheen] is probably the best seam bowler in the world. Surely the best new ball bowler,” Hales said in a video released by International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers, which has recently signed the Pakistan pacer along with Shadab Khan and Azam Khan for the tournament.

He said that a tall left-armer’s swing with extreme pace is a “nightmare” for right-handed batters.—APP