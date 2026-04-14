Violent Clashes in Islamabad’s Noorpur Shahan as CDA Operation sparks massive protest

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) continues routine operations in capital vicinity and surrounding areas, but Tuesday’s operation was not a regular one as it ended with injuries and damages.

Noorpur Shahan, a lust locality located near 4th avenue, was engulfed in chaos. As CDA teams moved in to clear encroachments, tension simmering beneath the surface suddenly exploded. Residents poured into the streets, anger turning into defiance. Flames rose as vehicles were set ablaze, tear gas filled the air, and the sound of clashes echoed through the area.

اسلام آباد بری امام تعمیرات کے خلاف سی ڈی اے آپریشن میں پولیس مقامی افراد کو منتشر کرنے کے لیے شیلنگ کر رہی ہے جبکہ سی ڈی اے انفورسمنٹ کی گاڑی کو آگ لگی ہوئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/fkDAahm6bY — Raja Israr Hussain (@RajaIsrar777) April 14, 2026

Two police officers also suffered injuries amid intense confrontation. Authorities responded with tear gas shelling to disperse crowd, while additional police forces were rushed in to regain control of the deteriorating law and order situation.

The unrest did not emerge in isolation. Just a day earlier, similar resistance erupted in Allama Iqbal Colony, where CDA eviction drive was stopped after slum residents pushed back strongly against enforcement teams. In that incident, authorities managed to seal only two structures before being forced to withdraw due to escalating protests.

The crisis drawn sharp criticism from Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which raised alarm over growing eviction campaigns targeting informal settlements. Human rights advocates argue that these operations violate protections against summary evictions and ignore the constitutional right to housing.

CDA continues its aggressive enforcement drive against encroachments and illegal settlements across the capital. Past operations have already been carried out in areas including Bari Imam, H-9, and G-7, each time triggering protests and resistance from affected communities.

The issue is also deeply entangled in ongoing legal battles. The CDA has long argued that several housing societies failed to transfer required amenity land, while residents and activists challenge the legality of evictions.