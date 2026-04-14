‘Buy Now Pay Later’ expands in Pakistan with arrival of Alibaba-Backed Firm

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s digital finance landscape gets new addition of major global tech player, and the country’s Buy Now Pay Later space will see major changes in months to come.

With approval of a new licence by the SECP, an Alibaba-linked fintech firm is preparing to introduce modern, technology-driven lending options, and is expected to make everyday shopping and credit access easier for millions of Pakistanis.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has officially granted a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) licence to Koko Tech Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. (KTPL), a company backed by global e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba Group. SECP called the development as a landmark moment for the country’s financial technology landscape, signaling rising international confidence in Pakistan’s expanding consumer market, growing digital adoption, and largely untapped financial services sector.

Koko Tech is expected to bring cutting-edge, AI-powered credit assessment systems and globally tested digital infrastructure into Pakistan’s BNPL space. The company is expected to roll out innovative, data-driven lending solutions designed to reshape how consumer financing works in the country.

This move could prove especially transformative for young consumers, freelancers, and small business owners, segments that have long struggled with limited access to traditional banking and credit facilities. The new system aims to bridge that gap by offering faster, more flexible, and technology-driven financial access.

SECP also stressed that the entry of KTPL represents a direct inflow of foreign investment into Pakistan’s financial sector. With Alibaba’s global expertise and strong capital backing, KTPL is positioned to energize small and medium enterprises, accelerate e-commerce growth, and push Pakistan further toward a fully digital, inclusive financial ecosystem.

Alibaba Group becomes one of most influential forces shaping Asia’s digital economy, with its impact extending across e-commerce, fintech, logistics, and cloud computing. Through its ecosystem, it transformed online retail into large-scale digital marketplaces and set benchmarks for cashless payments via mobile-first financial systems.

Its broader network has also helped small and medium-sized businesses access wider markets, improve digital sales, and connect to global supply chains more easily. At the same time, its investments in cloud services and AI have supported digital transformation across several Asian countries.