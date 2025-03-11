Pakistan’s ambassador denied entry to US: What this means for Pakistanis?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahsan Wagan was denied entry and deported from the United States, sparking a new diplomatic inquiry.

As the incident made headlines, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Abida Hussain termed it an extraordinary development, noting that Wagan, despite having the necessary documentation, was barred from entering the States.

She said the diplomats typically require approval from their country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for any travel, including private visits, and pointed out that any diplomat leaving their country must notify their government in advance.

The deportation of a Pakistani diplomat comes amid growing concerns that Pakistan might soon be added to US travel ban list. Several countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen may face US travel restrictions, with Pakistan potentially included in this list.

US immigration officers have the authority to deny entry to individuals, even those holding valid visas. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the act of detaining a diplomat typically signals the presence of a “red flag” that is currently under investigation.

This incident has raised alarm within diplomatic circles, prompting further scrutiny of policies towards Pakistan and other countries in the region under the Donald Trump-led government. Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged against speculation and assured that the situation is being thoroughly examined.

Who is Ahsan Wagan?

Ahson Wagan is a seasoned diplomat from Nowshero Feroze, who had a distinguished career in Pakistan’s Foreign Service, spanning over two decades.

He joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in the mid-90s and since built an impressive career through various diplomatic postings across the globe. After completing his initial years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wagan was assigned to the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal, from 2000 to 2004 as the Second Secretary.

This marked the beginning of his extensive diplomatic journey, which also saw him working in the United States. He served as the Deputy Consul General at the Pakistani Consulate in Los Angeles, playing a key role in strengthening diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Washington.

His expertise in consular affairs also earned him a crucial role as Deputy Head of Mission at the Pakistani Embassy in Oman from 2009 to 2013, where he helped manage bilateral relations. Ambassadorial Role in Niger and Muscat Wagan’s diplomatic expertise expanded further when he became the Head of Mission at the Pakistani Embassy in Niger from 2015 to 2019.

He then served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman from 2019 to 2022, where he continued his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.