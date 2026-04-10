Venue for US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad revealed

ISLAMABAD – The high-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled to take place in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad as world hopes for the positive outcome.

Sources said an high-end hotel, Serena Hotel, has been selected as venue for the crucial talks.

The United States will be represented by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, former senior advisor to the US President Jared Kushner, and a senior CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper.

On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqir Zulqadr will participate in the talks.

Security has been tightened in Islamabad around the Serena Hotel. It has been vacated and brought under government supervision, with surrounding roads blocked off.

Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in the federal capital to safeguard visiting delegates.

Reports confirmed that a layered security strategy would be coordinated by the military, supported by paramilitary units such as the Rangers, as well as Islamabad and Punjab police. The Islamabad Traffic Police and National Highway and Motorways Police were tasked with maintaining smooth traffic flow across the city.

The deployment included around 6,000 capital police officers, 900 Frontier Constabulary personnel, 3,000 from the Punjab Constabulary, along with additional troops from the Rangers and Pakistan Army. Approximately 1,000 traffic police officers were also assigned to manage road operations.

The army and Rangers were responsible for securing the city’s red zone and other high-security areas, with forces stationed at key buildings and Quick Response Force units positioned at strategic locations. Troops were additionally deployed in the Margalla Hills.