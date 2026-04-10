Great win for Pakistan as US-Iran set to hold ‘Islamabad talks’ following ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – The capital city of Pakistan has taken centre stage in the world as high-stakes talks between the US and Iran are set to commence today (Friday) amid hopes for a lasting agreement to end the Middle East conflict.

Bringing Washington and Tehran to the negotiating table is being dubbed as a “great win and big victory” for Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir engaged in weeks of diplomacy to halt the war that has shaken the world economies.

Reports said both sides will hold delegation level talks in Islamabad today while central negotiations will take place on Saturday.

Who is Attending the Islamabad Talks

On the US side, Vice President J.D. Vance, senior negotiator Steve Wittkoff, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, are arriving in Pakistan for the discussions.

Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Baqer Qalibaf.

Great Win for Pakistan

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal called Pakistan’s role in mediating the talks “a great win” for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he noted that an extension of the ceasefire as a result of these talks would be a significant success.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s history, Iqbal said, “In Pakistan’s 78-year history, this is one of the most important opportunities. Our leaders remained steadfast through challenging circumstances, ensuring the process was not undermined.”

He added that guarantees from Israel could not be provided by the United Nations and that only the United States could offer such assurances.

The Islamabad-hosted negotiations underscore Pakistan’s growing diplomatic role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Security Arrangements

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a site visit to review security arrangements for the foreign delegations.

Security has been significantly tightened in Islamabad around the Serena Hotel, where reports indicate the high-level talks are expected to occur.

The hotel has been vacated and brought under government supervision, with surrounding roads blocked off.

Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in the federal capital to safeguard visiting delegates.

Reports confirmed that a layered security strategy would be coordinated by the military, supported by paramilitary units such as the Rangers, as well as Islamabad and Punjab police. The Islamabad Traffic Police and National Highway and Motorways Police were tasked with maintaining smooth traffic flow across the city.

The deployment included around 6,000 capital police officers, 900 Frontier Constabulary personnel, 3,000 from the Punjab Constabulary, along with additional troops from the Rangers and Pakistan Army. Approximately 1,000 traffic police officers were also assigned to manage road operations.

The army and Rangers were responsible for securing the city’s red zone and other high-security areas, with forces stationed at key buildings and Quick Response Force units positioned at strategic locations. Troops were additionally deployed in the Margalla Hills.

All access points to the red zone were closed, except for Margalla Road, which remained open only to authorized personnel and local residents.