Mother of slain TikToker Sana Yousaf says justice still awaits after a year

ISLAMABAD – The mother of TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf has said that even after nearly a year since her daughter was killed, the family is still waiting for justice and continues to live with unbearable grief.

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old social media influencer, was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad in June 2025, a case that had sparked widespread outrage across the country.

Speaking to the media, her mother described the emotional trauma she has endured since the tragedy, saying there were moments when she felt overwhelmed by grief and even considered ending her own life. However, she said her daughter’s memory continues to give her strength to keep going.

“I die every day and live every day,” she said, adding that she had attempted suicide multiple times but stopped herself, thinking she must continue the struggle to secure justice for her daughter.

She said her only goal now is to ensure justice so that other families and young girls feel safe and believe that perpetrators will be held accountable. “If justice is served in Sana’s case, it will give courage to others,” she added.

Sana’s mother said her daughter was her only child and described her as brave and close to her. She said nearly a year had passed since the killing, but the family was still awaiting justice and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Responding to a question, she said her daughter’s “only fault” was refusing a proposal from the accused, which allegedly led to her murder in front of her.

She further said that while the court’s attitude towards the family had been respectful, legal proceedings were delayed due to a petition reportedly filed in the Islamabad High Court by the accused, which has prolonged the case.