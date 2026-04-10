Islamabad police issue fresh traffic advisory for today – 10 April 2026

Islamabad police have issued fresh traffic advisory in connection with the upcoming talks between the US and Iran for a conclusive agreement to end the conflict.

The police shared the advisory on social media platforms, stating: “Diversions will be implemented on Srinagar Highway and Expressway in connection with the arrival and movement of foreign delegations”.

Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during this period, except in emergencies.

The police said citizens should use alternate routes during the diversions. Entry into the Red Zone is prohibited except for official vehicles.

Citizens should never travel towards the Red Zone as security is on high alert in the city at this time, and strict checking is being conducted on entry and exit routes.

“Citizens are requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. For traffic updates, citizens should follow the Islamabad Traffic Police’s WhatsApp channel,” read the advisory.

Additionally, traffic-related information is being provided on the Islamabad Police’s social media pages and ITP FM 92.4.