Former President of Peru sentenced to 20 Years, six months in jail over corruption

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison on charges of accepting a $35 million bribe from a Brazilian company.

Toledo was accused of signing a contract with the Brazilian company for the construction of a road.

During the trial, Toledo denied the charges of money laundering and bribery.

Toledo requested the court to allow him to serve his sentence under house arrest, citing that he is a cancer patient.

Toledo served as the President of Peru from 2001 to 2006.

This is Peru’s first high-profile conviction related to Brazil’s Lava Jato corruption scandal.