Former President of Peru sentenced to 20 Years, six months in jail over corruption

Former President Of Peru Sentenced To 20 Years Six Months In Jail Over Corruption
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been sentenced to 20 years and 6 months in prison on charges of accepting a $35 million bribe from a Brazilian company.

Toledo was accused of signing a contract with the Brazilian company for the construction of a road.

During the trial, Toledo denied the charges of money laundering and bribery.

Toledo requested the court to allow him to serve his sentence under house arrest, citing that he is a cancer patient.

Toledo served as the President of Peru from 2001 to 2006.

This is Peru’s first high-profile conviction related to Brazil’s Lava Jato corruption scandal.

Fida Hussain

