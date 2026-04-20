‘Vance Yet to Leave Washington’, CNN says, as Trump claims US Delegation Near Pakistan

WASHINGTON – Confusion lingered over US Iran Talks as US Vice President JD Vance is yet to depart, while President Donald Trump claims his team is en route.

As the dramatic new chapter in U.S.-Iran relations is taking shape, people are getting contrasting information from highest sources.

A report shared by CNN said JD Vance prepares for a high-stakes trip to Pakistan, where crucial negotiations with Iran are expected to resume this week. Citing insiders, Vance is likely to depart Washington on Tuesday, heading straight into a tense geopolitical environment where every move could shift the balance.

The next round of talks between American and Iranian delegations is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday in Islamabad. Rhetoric from both Washington and Tehran has kept the situation volatile, raising questions about whether the negotiation will proceed as planned.

White House remained cautious, declining to confirm exact travel timings while signaling that the delegation will be “on the road soon.”

Behind the scenes in Islamabad, a flurry of diplomatic and security activity is underway. Pakistani officials are walking a tightrope, working intensively to ensure the talks happen. Interior, and Foreign ministers have been holding back-to-back meetings with both U.S. and Iranian envoys, promising tight security as Pakistan positions itself as the stage for a potentially historic breakthrough.

Trump has further raised the stakes, signaling he is prepared to meet top Iranian leaders personally if a breakthrough emerges. He said a firm and uncompromising U.S. demand: Iran must completely abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons. In a bold claim, he even suggested that a deal could be sealed “today,” reflecting either strong confidence, or mounting pressure.

With momentum building, security tightened, and expectations soaring, all eyes are now on Islamabad. The coming hours could determine whether this high-risk gamble leads to a historic agreement—or collapses under the weight of distrust and geopolitical tension.