Iran sends Ghalibaf led Delegation to Islamabad on Tuesday after New Negotiation Push

The shift in tone is noticeable as Tehran previously ruled out participation and even warned of retaliation against US actions. This comes as Pakistan intensifies behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to break a deadlock over a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, conflicting reports emerged about U.S. participation. CNN claimed Vice President JD Vance is still in the United States, directly contradicting claims of US President Donald Trump that he was already en route to Islamabad for the talks, deepening confusion over the status of negotiations.

The potential talks are unfolding under the shadow of a fragile two-week ceasefire that now appears increasingly unstable as its expiration approaches. Iranian officials acknowledged the change in posture but stressed that no final commitment has been made to attend.

Pakistan, acting as a key mediator, is reportedly making strong efforts to resolve the blockade dispute and ensure Iran’s participation. Despite this, Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington of failing to show seriousness in diplomacy, insisting that Tehran’s core demands remain unchanged.

Tensions escalated further after reports that the United States seized an Iranian cargo ship accused of attempting to breach the blockade. In response, Tehran threatened retaliation, raising fears of a broader escalation at sea.

US preparations for talks in Islamabad are reportedly underway, though major disagreements persist. President Donald Trump, who announced the ceasefire on April 7, has not clarified whether it will be extended. He has also indicated that the blockade will remain in place, stating uncertainty about any extension.

The ceasefire is expected to expire at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday — early Wednesday in Iran. Officials involved in the discussions say the timing is critical, with negotiations hanging on a razor-thin deadline.

Global markets are already reacting. Oil prices surged around 5% as fears grow that the ceasefire could collapse entirely. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route handling around one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied gas — has slowed to a near standstill, with only a handful of crossings recorded in a 12-hour period.