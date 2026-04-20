Trump assures Field Marshal Asim Munir of considering his advice on Hormuz

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump has told Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir that he would consider Islamabad’s concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz blockade and its impact on ongoing peace efforts with Iran, a Pakistani security source said on Monday.

Both sides held telephonic conversation to discuss the matter.

It comes as Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced that it has no plans to engage in further negotiations with the United States, citing repeated violations of previous ceasefire agreements.

Spokesperson Ismail Baqai stated that Washington’s imposition of a naval blockade and attacks on Iranian vessels constituted clear breaches of the truce, which had been communicated to the Pakistani mediator involved in earlier discussions.

The spokesperson emphasized that Iran will continue to defend its national interests and respond decisively if the US or Israel initiates any new acts of aggression.

Iran also highlighted that a 10-point proposal had been submitted and discussed during talks in Islamabad, but ongoing US violations have undermined prospects for progress.

The spokesperson stated that the Strait of Hormuz was stable before recent US-Israeli actions, and repeated attacks on Iranian ships and infrastructure violate international law.

Iran criticized the US for misrepresenting agreements, including the ceasefire in Lebanon, and warned that past attacks on Iranian citizens and property cannot be forgotten.