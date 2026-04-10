Vance leaves for Pakistan to lead US team in talks with Iran

Vice President JD Vance on Friday left for Pakistan to lead the United States team in talks with Iran after the ceasefire.

While leaving Washington for Islamabad, he stated that the US was looking forward to having positive negotiations with Iran.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive. As the president of the United States said if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he said, adding that “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

On Pakistan’s intervention, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire after a 40-day standoff with Iran. The world took a sigh of relief on this positive development just hours before a deadline set for US attacks on Iran’s entire civilisation.

Amid heightened security, Pakistan is ready to host the first round of US-Iran negotiations in the federal capital.

Despite a ceasefire, movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is still far below the normal routine. Hundreds of oil tankers ‌and merchant vessels have been stuck inside the Gulf since the Iran war began on February 28.