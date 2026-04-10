Quetta Gladiators outplay Rawalpindiz in HBL PSL 2026 match

Quetta Gladiators thrashed Rawalpindiz by 61 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday evening.

Chasing a decent 183-run target for victory, Rawalpindiz kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 121 in 17.3 overs.

Saad masood was the top scorer for rawalpindiz, who made 31 off 19 balls, striking one four and three maximums. Daryl Mitchell contributed 30 off 32 balls, laced with two fours and one maximum.

Yasir Khan made 22 off 14 balls and Abdullah Fazal 20 off 18 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Jahandad Khan, Usman tariq and Saud Shakeel bagged two wickets each, and Abrar Ahmed and Kashif Bhatti one each, while Mohammad Amir and Usman Khawaja were run out.

After being asked to bat first, Quetta Gladiators reached 182/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Player of the match Rilee Rossouw made 53 off 42 balls, hitting six fours and one maximum.

Skipper Saud shakeel contributed 42 off 39 balls, laced with three boundaries. Hassan Nawaz made 39 off just 16 balls, striking five maximums. Jahandad Khan contributed an unbeaten 21 off six balls with the help of two fours and as many maximums.

Ben Ssears took three wickets and mohammad Amir two, while Mubasir Khan got one wicket.