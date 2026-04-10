Iran has no cards in talks beyond Hormuz control: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that Iran has no cards in upcoming talks except its control on Strait of Hormuz.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards, other than a short-term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” Trump stated in a post shared on X (former Twitter) on Friday.

“The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President Donald J. Trump.” The post reads.

"The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards…" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/6he3qjeN1N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2026

He stated that the Iranians were better at handling the fake news media and public relations than they were at fighting, another post reads.

Trump’s posts suggested that the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s crude oil passes, will be at the heart of US-Iran peace talks scheduled to be held in Islamabad tomorrow.

Yesterday, Trump blamed Iran for doing a very poor job of allowing oil through the waterway, saying, “That is not the agreement we have!”

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow to lead the US team in much-anticipated talks after the ceasefire.

While leaving Washington for Islamabad, he stated that the US was looking forward to having positive negotiations with Iran.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive. As the president of the United States said if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he said, adding that “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

On Pakistan’s intervention, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire after a 40-day standoff with Iran. The world took a sigh of relief on this positive development just hours before a deadline set for US attacks on Iran’s entire civilisation.

Amid heightened security, Pakistan is ready to host the first round of US-Iran negotiations in the federal capital.

Despite a ceasefire, movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is still far below the normal routine. Hundreds of oil tankers ‌and merchant vessels have been stuck inside the Gulf since the Iran war began on February 28.