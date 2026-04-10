Iran plans crypto toll on vessels through Hormuz during ceasefire

Iran is considering collecting tolls on oil vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz in cryptocurrency during the ongoing two-week ceasefire.

According to media reports, Iranian authorities intend to charge $1 per barrel of oil to tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with payments to be made in cryptocurrency for clearance.

Under the proposed mechanism, shipping companies would be required to notify Iranian authorities of cargo details in advance, after which toll charges would be communicated. Payments would need to be completed within seconds to allow passage.

Iran also plans to monitor vessel movement closely, citing security concerns. Officials indicated that all ships would undergo checks before being granted permission, which could slow transit times.

The process may require vessels to use routes closer to Iran’s coastline, raising concerns among Western and Gulf-linked shipping operators about operational risks.

Shipping activity remains constrained, with estimates suggesting that 300 to 400 ships are currently awaiting passage, while about 175 million barrels of crude and refined products are loaded on tankers.

Analysts said that under current conditions, only 10 to 15 ships may pass through the strait per day, compared with around 135 vessels before the conflict, due to additional clearance procedures.

Major shipping companies have indicated a cautious approach, stating that the ceasefire has not yet restored full certainty for maritime operations.