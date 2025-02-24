UVAS arranges Pets Gala, Panchi Mela in Lahore

LAHORE – Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised 4th Pets Gala & Panchi Mela here at City Campus.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Younus along with Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, and others inaugurated the event attended by faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Younus appreciated the efforts of students who arranged this gala and thanked pets lover those who brought their pet and bird to make pets gala successful.

The beautiful birds like pet parrot, pheasant, and different species of dog, cats & rabbit brought in the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela. Students & children captured pictures with birds & pets.

Meanwhile, beauty contest was also arranged at the end of event. Shields were distributed among owners of winning pets.

UVAS Blood Donor Society in collaboration with Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Care Center arranged an awareness & prevention seminar on Thalassemia at City Campus.

Asif Hameed Butt and Asma Asif delivered lectures regarding awareness & prevention of thalassemia disease. Dr Muhammad Younus along with Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani attended seminar. A free thalassemia screening camp was also arranged for faculty, students and staff.