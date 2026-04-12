US Navy to blockade Hormuz, interdict vessels paying toll: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US Navy would immediately start blockading the Strait of Hormuz and would interdict every vessel that has paid a toll to Iran.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”, he stated in a post shared on X hours after inconclusive talks in Islamabad.

President Trump on Truth Social: So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any… pic.twitter.com/OtgoJyD8AI — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 12, 2026

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas”, he stated.

Trump stated that the US will begin destroying the mines that the Iranians laid in the Straits.

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows better than anyone how to END this situation, which has already devastated their country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition”, he stated, adding that the blockade will begin shortly.

Trump stated that other countries will be involved with this blockade, and Iran will not be allowed to profit from this “Illegal Act of EXTORTION”.

“They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”, he stated.

Referring to the Islamabad Talks, Trump stated that most of the points were agreed to, with the only exception of nuclear weapons.

“The meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not”, he stated.