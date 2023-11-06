QUETTA – American-made sophisticated weapons were left behind by foreign forces withdrawing from Afghanistan, and now military grade equipments are being used against Pakistan.

The shocking revelations surfaced days after the Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan Army said the combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali was completed and nine terrorists were neutralised.

Days after the attack, startling revelations surfaced, according to which militants stormed the PAF base using foreign weapons. Reports claimed that the terrorists were found to be armed with non-domestic weapons, revealing dark side of the international implications of the attack.

Weapons seized from the militants were RPG-7, AK-74, M-4, and M-16/A4 rifles, all of which are of US-made.

It is no secret that US-manufactured firearms are openly available in Afghanistan, and terrorists have easy access to them, according to experts.

Earlier, Pakistani forces seized US weapons after the attack on Zhob cantonment in Balochistan as well.

Pakistan has warned the international community about weapons and military equipment left behind by US and other foreign forces in Afghanistan. Weapons used by US and NATO forces were taken by TTP and other militant organisations.