LAHORE – As many as three dengue patients died in Punjab on Monday, taking the death to five this year.

One each death was reported from Lahore, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala.

Dengue Experts Advisory Group has confirmed deaths of Ghazala Javed (51), Muhammad Nawaz (60) and Amina Bibi (22).

So far, dengue has taken two lives in Lahore and one each in Multan, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala.