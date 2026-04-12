US-Iran talks to continue as ceasefire stays until April 21

The United States and Iran talks will continue to settle unresolved issues, officials familiar with the development say.

Islamabad Talks, facilitated by Pakistan, ended earlier today without reaching a consensus as disagreement persisted on core issues.

US Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran’s reluctance to give long-term assurance of not getting nuclear weapons was the main reason behind the failure of talks. Iranian leadership, however, stated that a deal could not be reached in a single sitting.

As such, a positive optimism remains despite unresolved issues. Insiders say that discussions are still underway with the US and Iran working to resolve remaining differences.

They say that consensus has been reached on several points during the talks, while one or two outstanding issues have prevented a final agreement so far.

They further say that the ceasefire will remain in place until April 21, and both sides will continue negotiations to reach a deal.