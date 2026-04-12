US fails to gain Iran’s trust in Islamabad Talks: Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the United States has failed to gain Tehran’s trust during the Islamabad Talks.

“Before the negotiations, I emphasised that we have the necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side”, he stated in a post on X on Sunday.

Bagher Ghalibaf, who was leading the Iranian side in the talks, said that the delegation raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.

He said that the US has understood Tehran’s logic and principles, adding that ”now it’s time for it to decide whether it can earn our trust or not?”

He stated that Tehran supports diplomacy, alongside military struggle, for upholding the rights of the Iranian nation.

“We will not for a moment cease our efforts to consolidate the achievements of the forty days of Iran’s national defence”, the post reads.

He thanked Pakistan for facilitating dialogues with the US and sent regards to the people of the brotherly state.

“I am also grateful for the efforts of our friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, in facilitating the process of these negotiations, and I send my regards to the people of Pakistan”, he stated.

Ghalibaf also praised the Iranian people for their courage and support for the motherland.

“Iran is a body with 90 million souls, from all the heroic people of Iran who, following the advice of the Supreme Leader and by taking to the streets, supported their children and sent us on our way with their blessings—for this, I am grateful, and to my colleagues in these intense 21-hour negotiations, I say: well done, God strengthen you. Long live and enduring be our dear Iran!”, the post reads.