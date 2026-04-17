US-Iran Talks in Islamabad on Sunday as “Billions for Uranium Stockpile” on the Table

WASHINGTON – United States and Iran are reportedly advancing bold new framework in Islamabad talks on April 19 Sunday, that could reshape Middle East tensions and global nuclear politics.

A report shared by Axiossaid Washington and Tehran are discussing a three-page draft agreement designed to defuse escalating conflict and revive stalled nuclear negotiations.

As per insiders, the proposal is stunning exchange United States is said to be considering the release of around $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in return for Iran handing over its massive stockpile of nearly 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium. The material could reportedly be either exported out of the country or diluted under strict international supervision.

The plan includes highly sensitive clause on uranium enrichment as Washington is pushing for complete enrichment pause lasting up to 20 years, while Iran is countering with a far shorter suspension of just five years, highlighting a major gap that negotiators must still bridge.

Diplomatic momentum appears to be building, with reports suggesting that the next round of talks could take place on Sunday in Islamabad. Pakistan is being described as a central mediator in the process, reportedly working alongside Egypt and Turkey to facilitate dialogue between the two long-time adversaries.

US President Donald Trump said he may visit Pakistan if a peace deal between US and Iran is finalized and signed in Pakistani capital. He suggested that in-person talks with Iran could resume over the weekend and expressed optimism that negotiations are progressing toward an agreement aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He also indicated that extending the current two-week ceasefire may not be necessary, saying the situation is going well. Trump rejected reports of any 20-year limit on Iran’s uranium enrichment restrictions, insisting there would be no time-bound allowance for nuclear weapons development.

He further claimed Tehran agreed to return deeply buried nuclear material after US strike involving B-2 bombers. However, he warned that if diplomatic efforts fail, military action could resume.