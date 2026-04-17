Trump all praise for Pakistan PM, Field Marshal after Strait Hormuz reopening

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan, appreciating the country’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling them “fantastic people” in striking show of appreciation.

Islamabad surged to forefront of high-stakes international diplomacy, positioning itself as a crucial mediator in efforts to defuse escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. The South Asian nation is said to have played an active role in attempting to stabilize a fragile ceasefire between the two adversaries and has even extended an offer to host future negotiations on its soil.

Adding further weight to Pakistan’s diplomatic push, Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, reportedly made a landmark visit to Tehran. The development is being described as unprecedented, marking the first time a regional power figure has traveled to Iran since the renewed outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The report claims that Islamabad helped facilitate temporary two-week ceasefire, a truce that was already on a countdown clock, set to expire on April 21. During this period, diplomatic channels were reportedly stretched to their limits as world powers attempted to transform the fragile pause in fighting into a more lasting peace arrangement.

However, efforts to secure a broader agreement reportedly faced setbacks. Just days before, US Vice President JD Vance is said to have left Islamabad after marathon talks lasting more than 21 hours between US and Iranian representatives failed to produce a breakthrough deal, underscoring the deep challenges still blocking a permanent resolution.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been fully reopened to commercial shipping. In a statement posted on X, he said that following a ceasefire in another regional conflict, commercial vessels have resumed normal movement through the critical waterway, with traffic expected to continue under the truce.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most strategic oil transit routes—reportedly triggered an immediate reaction in global energy markets, with oil prices falling significantly as fears of supply disruption eased.

Taken together, these developments paint a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, where Pakistan’s growing diplomatic involvement, Iran’s strategic maritime decisions, and ongoing US–Iran tensions are converging in a volatile but pivotal moment for global stability.