‘THANK YOU IRAN’: Trump praises Tehran after reopening of Hormuz Shipping Route

TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump thanked Iran for reopening Strait of Hormuz in what is said to be a major relief for global energy market.

POTUS doubled down, saying waterway is “COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS,” signaling a sudden shift in one of the world’s most volatile maritime chokepoints.

Trump simultaneously declared that US naval blockade targeting Iran will remain fully active “only” until ongoing negotiations are completely finalized. He suggested the diplomatic process is already near completion, saying most points have reportedly been agreed and the deal should conclude quickly.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz has been declared open for commercial shipping during the remaining duration of a ceasefire linked to developments in Lebanon. He emphasized that vessels will be allowed to transit under previously coordinated routes set by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.

The timing is critical as the ceasefire arrangement between Iran and the US is reported to run until 22 April, raising questions about what happens once that window closes.

Strait of Hormuz itself is one of the most strategically sensitive waterways on Earth. Located between Iran and Oman/UAE, it connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is only about 50 km wide at its entrances and roughly 33 km at its narrowest point—yet it serves as a lifeline for global energy flows.

Despite its narrow geography, it is deep enough for the world’s largest oil tankers and acts as a vital export corridor for Gulf energy giants including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran.

Around 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products pass through the strait every day, roughly one-fifth of global supply, worth an estimated $600 billion annually in energy trade.