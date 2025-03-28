WASHINGTON – Several Western leaders remained in news for anti-Muslim rhetoric, and the latest to jump on controversial list is Defense Secretary of United States Pete Hegseth whose tattoo saprked new controversy.

As Hegseth’s training snaps went viral, one of the pictures shows Islamophobic tattoo on his arm and social media refers it to hatred directed at Muslims and Islam. It also sparked fear among Muslims, both on a personal and societal level.

The viral post alsp of ‘Kafir/infidel’ tattoo raised eyebrows among civil rights groups, Muslim communities, and lawmakers as people slammed Defense Secretary’s potential bias and his decisions whih could impact others.

Social media users argued that Kafir tattoo shows Hegseth’s stance toward Muslims and Muslim-majority countries. “This is not just a personal choice; it’s a clear symbol of hostility towards Islam,” she wrote, adding that such imagery is often weaponized by far-right groups to mock and vilify Muslims.

The outrage was further fueled by Hegseth’s other controversial tattoos, including the Crusader slogan “Deus Vult” and a Jerusalem cross.

This is not first such situation for Hegseth, who has long been a polarizing figure due to his history.

The recent controversy comes amid ongoing security leak investigation. Hegseth was implicated in a March 2025 incident where sensitive details of a Amrtican military strike in Yemen were shared on a private messaging app, leading to accusations of a major security lapse.

As the picture sparked outrage, rights organizations, called for probe into whether Hegseth’s actions and personal beliefs are influencing military operations, particularly in the Middle East.

The backlash against Hegseth comes amid his ongoing scrutiny for past allegations of alcohol abuse and accusations of sexual misconduct.

Despite growing calls for his resignation, Hegseth has defended his record and rejected claims that his personal beliefs are influencing the countrys’ foreign policy. However, with his tenure under increasing scrutiny, the pressure on Hegseth to step down continues to mount.