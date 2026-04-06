‘US Could Wipe Out Iran in One Night,’ Trump warns as Ceasefire Deadline Nears

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump addressed key presser as he hailed the daring rescue of two American pilots shot down over Iran as “historic,” calling it a testament to the military’s skill.

Trump shocked the world with a bold warning: “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night” amid escalating tension with Tehran.

Details of a second rescue mission reveal the massive scale of US military power: 155 aircraft participated, including four bombers, 64 fighter jets, 48 refueling tankers, and 13 rescue planes. In one operation alone, 21 military aircraft were deployed to bring the stranded airmen home safely.

Trump did not hold back in condemning Iran, calling the nation “evil” and reiterating threats to its civilian infrastructure, the rhetoric he previously posted on social media. President also painted a vivid picture of the heroic ordeal of the rescued pilot, who, despite severe injuries, scaled cliffs and transmitted his location, while all rescuers returned unharmed.

Trump’s speech combined praise for military heroism, a stark warning to Iran, and a chilling reminder of America’s military reach, signaling that the US is prepared to act decisively if necessary.