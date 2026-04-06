CNIC, B-form and NICOP Latest Fees in Pakistan 2026 Update

All Pakistanis are required to get their Computerised National Identity Card, or CNIC, for driving licenses, bank accounts, passports, mobile connections, and even school admissions. For Pakistanis living abroad, NADRA’s Smart NICOP allows travel back home without a visa.
ID and NICOP Fees in Pakistan 2026
|Document
|Priority
|Fee
|Timeline
|New CNIC
|Normal
|Free
|15 days
|Urgent
|Rs1150
|12 days
|Executive
|Rs2150
|6 days
|CNIC Modification
|Normal
|Rs400
|15 days
|Urgent
|Rs1150
|12 days
|Executive
|Rs2150
|6 days
|CNIC Duplicate / Renewal
|Normal
|Rs400
|15 days
|Urgent
|Rs1150
|12 days
|Executive
|Rs2150
|6 days
|New Smart CNIC
|Normal
|Rs750
|31 days
|Urgent
|Rs1500
|23 days
|Executive
|Rs2500
|9 days
|Smart CNIC Modification / Duplicate / Renewal
|Normal
|Rs750
|31 days
|Urgent
|Rs1500
|23 days
|Executive
|Rs2500
|9 days
|CNIC / CRC Cancellation (Death)
|–
|Rs0
|1 day
|CRC (All Categories)
|Normal
|Rs50
|7 days
|Executive
|Rs500
|1 day
|FRC (Alpha/Beta/Gamma)
|Executive
|Rs1000
|1 day
|FRC (Both)
|Executive
|Rs2000
|1 day
|New Smart NICOP – Zone A (USA/Europe)
|Normal
|39 USD
|31 days
|Urgent
|57 USD
|23 days
|Executive
|75 USD
|9 days
|Smart NICOP Modification / Duplicate / Renewal – Zone A
|Normal
|39 USD
|31 days
|Urgent
|57 USD
|23 days
|Executive
|75 USD
|9 days
|NICOP Cancellation (Death) – Zone A
|–
|0 USD
|1 day
|New Smart NICOP – Zone B (Middle East/Africa)
|Normal
|20 USD
|31 days
|Urgent
|30 USD
|23 days
|Executive
|40 USD
|9 days
|Smart NICOP Modification / Duplicate / Renewal – Zone B
|Normal
|20 USD
|31 days
|Urgent
|30 USD
|23 days
|Executive
|40 USD
|9 days
|NICOP / CNIC / CRC Cancellation (Nationality Surrender)
|Executive
|15 USD
|2 days
|New POC
|Normal
|150 USD
|31 days
|Urgent
|200 USD
|23 days
|Executive
|250 USD
|9 days
|POC Modification / Duplicate
|Normal
|200 USD
|31 days
|Urgent
|250 USD
|23 days
|Executive
|300 USD
|9 days
|POC Renewal
|Normal
|150 USD
|31 days
|Urgent
|200 USD
|23 days
|Executive
|250 USD
|9 days
|POC Cancellation (Death/Divorce)
|Executive
|25 USD
|2 days
|POC Cancellation (Nationality Surrender)
|Executive
|15 USD
|2 days
|Updating Non-Printable Fields – CNIC/NICOP (NRC)
|–
|Rs100
|2 days
|Updating Non-Printable Fields – CNIC/NICOP (PakID App)
|–
|5 USD
|2 days
|Updating Non-Printable Fields – POC
|–
|30 USD
|2 days
|Multiple ID Clearance – Similar / Slight Differences
|Normal
|10 USD / Rs1000
|2–7 days
|Executive
|Rs20000
|1 day
ID Cards are directly linked to healthcare, allowing medical records to be properly tracked, and to education, where it is used to verify student identities during school admissions. Without it, many everyday services remain inaccessible.
For overseas Pakistanis, NADRA’s Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Smart NICOP) under the PAK ID system offers a game-changing convenience. Dual nationals from eligible countries can now travel to Pakistan without a visa. The authority has also announced an official fee for age modification requests on Smart NICOPs, ensuring accuracy for all citizens abroad.
With the CNIC and Smart NICOP now serving as gateways to nearly every essential service, both local and overseas Pakistanis are urged to secure their cards promptly—or risk missing out on critical access at home and abroad.