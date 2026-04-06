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CNIC, B-form and NICOP Latest Fees in Pakistan 2026 Update

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 06, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
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All Pakistanis are required to get their Computerised National Identity Card, or CNIC, for driving licenses, bank accounts, passports, mobile connections, and even school admissions. For Pakistanis living abroad, NADRA’s Smart NICOP allows travel back home without a visa.

ID and NICOP Fees in Pakistan 2026

Document Priority Fee Timeline
New CNIC Normal Free 15 days
Urgent Rs1150 12 days
Executive Rs2150 6 days
CNIC Modification Normal Rs400 15 days
Urgent Rs1150 12 days
Executive Rs2150 6 days
CNIC Duplicate / Renewal Normal Rs400 15 days
Urgent Rs1150 12 days
Executive Rs2150 6 days
New Smart CNIC Normal Rs750 31 days
Urgent Rs1500 23 days
Executive Rs2500 9 days
Smart CNIC Modification / Duplicate / Renewal Normal Rs750 31 days
Urgent Rs1500 23 days
Executive Rs2500 9 days
CNIC / CRC Cancellation (Death) Rs0 1 day
CRC (All Categories) Normal Rs50 7 days
Executive Rs500 1 day
FRC (Alpha/Beta/Gamma) Executive Rs1000 1 day
FRC (Both) Executive Rs2000 1 day
New Smart NICOP – Zone A (USA/Europe) Normal 39 USD 31 days
Urgent 57 USD 23 days
Executive 75 USD 9 days
Smart NICOP Modification / Duplicate / Renewal – Zone A Normal 39 USD 31 days
Urgent 57 USD 23 days
Executive 75 USD 9 days
NICOP Cancellation (Death) – Zone A 0 USD 1 day
New Smart NICOP – Zone B (Middle East/Africa) Normal 20 USD 31 days
Urgent 30 USD 23 days
Executive 40 USD 9 days
Smart NICOP Modification / Duplicate / Renewal – Zone B Normal 20 USD 31 days
Urgent 30 USD 23 days
Executive 40 USD 9 days
NICOP / CNIC / CRC Cancellation (Nationality Surrender) Executive 15 USD 2 days
New POC Normal 150 USD 31 days
Urgent 200 USD 23 days
Executive 250 USD 9 days
POC Modification / Duplicate Normal 200 USD 31 days
Urgent 250 USD 23 days
Executive 300 USD 9 days
POC Renewal Normal 150 USD 31 days
Urgent 200 USD 23 days
Executive 250 USD 9 days
POC Cancellation (Death/Divorce) Executive 25 USD 2 days
POC Cancellation (Nationality Surrender) Executive 15 USD 2 days
Updating Non-Printable Fields – CNIC/NICOP (NRC) Rs100 2 days
Updating Non-Printable Fields – CNIC/NICOP (PakID App) 5 USD 2 days
Updating Non-Printable Fields – POC 30 USD 2 days
Multiple ID Clearance – Similar / Slight Differences Normal 10 USD / Rs1000 2–7 days
Executive Rs20000 1 day

ID Cards are directly linked to healthcare, allowing medical records to be properly tracked, and to education, where it is used to verify student identities during school admissions. Without it, many everyday services remain inaccessible.

For overseas Pakistanis, NADRA’s Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Smart NICOP) under the PAK ID system offers a game-changing convenience. Dual nationals from eligible countries can now travel to Pakistan without a visa. The authority has also announced an official fee for age modification requests on Smart NICOPs, ensuring accuracy for all citizens abroad.

With the CNIC and Smart NICOP now serving as gateways to nearly every essential service, both local and overseas Pakistanis are urged to secure their cards promptly—or risk missing out on critical access at home and abroad.

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer