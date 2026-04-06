CNIC, B-form and NICOP Latest Fees in Pakistan 2026 Update

All Pakistanis are required to get their Computerised National Identity Card, or CNIC, for driving licenses, bank accounts, passports, mobile connections, and even school admissions. For Pakistanis living abroad, NADRA’s Smart NICOP allows travel back home without a visa.

ID and NICOP Fees in Pakistan 2026

Document Priority Fee Timeline New CNIC Normal Free 15 days Urgent Rs1150 12 days Executive Rs2150 6 days CNIC Modification Normal Rs400 15 days Urgent Rs1150 12 days Executive Rs2150 6 days CNIC Duplicate / Renewal Normal Rs400 15 days Urgent Rs1150 12 days Executive Rs2150 6 days New Smart CNIC Normal Rs750 31 days Urgent Rs1500 23 days Executive Rs2500 9 days Smart CNIC Modification / Duplicate / Renewal Normal Rs750 31 days Urgent Rs1500 23 days Executive Rs2500 9 days CNIC / CRC Cancellation (Death) – Rs0 1 day CRC (All Categories) Normal Rs50 7 days Executive Rs500 1 day FRC (Alpha/Beta/Gamma) Executive Rs1000 1 day FRC (Both) Executive Rs2000 1 day New Smart NICOP – Zone A (USA/Europe) Normal 39 USD 31 days Urgent 57 USD 23 days Executive 75 USD 9 days Smart NICOP Modification / Duplicate / Renewal – Zone A Normal 39 USD 31 days Urgent 57 USD 23 days Executive 75 USD 9 days NICOP Cancellation (Death) – Zone A – 0 USD 1 day New Smart NICOP – Zone B (Middle East/Africa) Normal 20 USD 31 days Urgent 30 USD 23 days Executive 40 USD 9 days Smart NICOP Modification / Duplicate / Renewal – Zone B Normal 20 USD 31 days Urgent 30 USD 23 days Executive 40 USD 9 days NICOP / CNIC / CRC Cancellation (Nationality Surrender) Executive 15 USD 2 days New POC Normal 150 USD 31 days Urgent 200 USD 23 days Executive 250 USD 9 days POC Modification / Duplicate Normal 200 USD 31 days Urgent 250 USD 23 days Executive 300 USD 9 days POC Renewal Normal 150 USD 31 days Urgent 200 USD 23 days Executive 250 USD 9 days POC Cancellation (Death/Divorce) Executive 25 USD 2 days POC Cancellation (Nationality Surrender) Executive 15 USD 2 days Updating Non-Printable Fields – CNIC/NICOP (NRC) – Rs100 2 days Updating Non-Printable Fields – CNIC/NICOP (PakID App) – 5 USD 2 days Updating Non-Printable Fields – POC – 30 USD 2 days Multiple ID Clearance – Similar / Slight Differences Normal 10 USD / Rs1000 2–7 days Executive Rs20000 1 day

ID Cards are directly linked to healthcare, allowing medical records to be properly tracked, and to education, where it is used to verify student identities during school admissions. Without it, many everyday services remain inaccessible.

For overseas Pakistanis, NADRA’s Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Smart NICOP) under the PAK ID system offers a game-changing convenience. Dual nationals from eligible countries can now travel to Pakistan without a visa. The authority has also announced an official fee for age modification requests on Smart NICOPs, ensuring accuracy for all citizens abroad.

With the CNIC and Smart NICOP now serving as gateways to nearly every essential service, both local and overseas Pakistanis are urged to secure their cards promptly—or risk missing out on critical access at home and abroad.