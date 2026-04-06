Iran warns of ‘much more devastating’ retaliations after Trump’s abusive threats

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday warned of “much more devastating and widespread” retaliation if attacks on civilian targets are repeated by the US and Israel.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump issued expletive-laden threat, saying power plants and bridges will be destroyed if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also responded to Trump’s latest abusive threats, saying, “Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind.”

He added, “Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran.”

45-Day Ceasefire Efforts

According to Axios, the United States, Iran, and a coalition of regional mediators are in discussions over a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

The sources indicated that the proposed agreement would unfold in two stages, with the initial stage involving a temporary 45-day halt in fighting, during which negotiations for a permanent peace would take place.

Trump Give Ultimatum to Iran

In a social media post, Trump wrote: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Later, he while talking to Fox News said the US and Iran could reach a deal on Monday. However, he warned that he was considering “blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if a deal is not made.

Later, the US president posted again – “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” giving an ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

On the other hand, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the Strait of Hormuz will no more be normal for the US and Israel.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel,” the IRGC said in a social media post.

Iran Confirms Downing Multiple US Military Aircraft

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran has officially confirmed that its air defense forces shot down multiple US military aircraft after they violated country’s airspace.