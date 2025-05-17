US can’t ignore Pakistan as it takes two hands to clap: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that in matters of foreign policy, the thing for which he has been praised the most in his life is successfully brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

“We cannot ignore Pakistan, because it takes two hands to clap,” he said in an interview to an American TV on Saturday.

President Donald Trump openly acknowledged the intelligence of the Pakistani people and their incredible ability to produce outstanding goods.

Regarding India, the US President said he was confident, but he also discussed trade with Pakistan. “Pakistan desires to trade with the United States,” Trump noted.

He further said, “Pakistanis are intelligent people. They make amazing products.” President Trump expressed surprise that despite having good relations with Pakistan, the U.S. does not trade much with the country.

When asked about Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression and the US intervention that led to the ceasefire, President Trump remarked that Pakistan and India are not minor players—they are major nuclear powers.

President Trump said both countries were extremely angry with each other. “It was tit-for-tat. The conflict kept escalating, and more missile attacks were being launched. Both countries were striking with maximum force, and the situation was reaching the point where nuclear weapons would come into play,”.

The US president stated, “For many reasons, even the word ‘nuclear war’ is filthy. It is the ugliest thing that could ever happen.” He expressed regret that both countries came dangerously close to it because of the peak levels of hatred between them.

President Trump said that a nuclear war between Pakistan and India could have erupted at any moment. “That point had arrived when nuclear war could have started. However, now both sides are happy,” he said.

Speaking about behind-the-scenes diplomacy, President Trump revealed that he had actually instructed his officials to call Pakistan and India and initiate trade and meetings. “We told both parties that we will greatly increase trade,” he added.

The US President said he is using trade as a means to end hostilities and establish peace. Speaking about his own abilities, he said, “I am a person who fulfills promises,”.

Criticizing India, President Trump said that India is the country that imposes the highest tariffs in the world.

“They have made it nearly impossible for others to do business there. However, now India is also ready to reduce tariffs by a hundred percent with the US,” he added.