UK Pound registers gains against Pak rupee today – 17 May 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate of the British Pound or GBP Sterling increased by Rs1.39 as it stood at Rs375.05 on Saturday, 17 May 2025.

The selling rate of the pound also recorded upward trend as it is being sold for Rs378.57 at various outlets of exchange companies, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UK Pound (GBP) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate represents the value of one British Pound in Pakistani Rupees.

This rate records changes on regularly basis due to various factors like inflation, interest rates, trade, and political stability in both countries.

A strong Pound means more Rupees per Pound, affecting import and export prices, remittances, and travel costs.

Currency exchange rates like GBP to PKR are important for businesses, investors, and individuals, helping them make informed financial decisions.

GBP Sterling to PKR Today

1 UK Pound = Rs375.05

Meanwhile, remittances from the United Kingdom recorded at $535.3 million during April 2025, down by 22% compared to $683.8 million in March 2025. When it comes to year on year basis, the remittances were increased by 33%.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom share a robust economic partnership in various domains such as trade and others.

This multifaceted partnership continues to strengthen, reflecting the dynamic and enduring ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.