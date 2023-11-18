LONDON- Renowned Pakistani actress Armeena Khan, currently residing in London, has been deeply moved by the tragic toll of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In an emotional response to distressing news emanating from the conflict zone, Armeena Khan broke into tears upon learning about the premature deaths of newborns at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Expressing her profound grief in a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Armeena struggled to articulate the overwhelming sorrow she felt at the news of infants losing their lives prematurely due to the relentless airstrikes.

The actress, known for her advocacy on humanitarian issues, conveyed a sense of helplessness and despair in the face of the tragic consequences unfolding in Gaza.

As Armeena Khan’s emotional response resonates globally, her tears serve as a poignant reflection of the collective anguish felt by individuals worldwide witnessing the human cost of the conflict in Gaza.