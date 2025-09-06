Us Aid Flight Lands In Pakistan Amid Devastating Floods

RAWALPINDI – The United States of America through Army Central Command (US ARCENT) has extended humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected population of Pakistan.

ISPR said a total of six flights carrying relief consignments are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan, comprising essential items including tents, dewatering pumps and generators.

It said the first flight has arrived today (September 6), adding that the US Charge d’Affairs and Commander US ARCENT attended the reception of the initial consignment and formally handed over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army.

The consignments will be moved to Army Flood Relief Camps for onward distribution among the flood-affected people.

The Government and people of Pakistan are thankful to the US Government and Military for standing by the affected population of Pakistan in these testing times.

Earlier, US Embassy in Islamabad shared an official statement, stating: “US military aircraft delivered essential supplies at the request of the Pakistan military in response to the devastating floods.

“At Nur Khan Air Base, CDA Baker extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by the widespread, catastrophic flooding,” read the statement.