The United States has once again called on Pakistan to hold free, fair and timely elections as Western diplomats continued to hold meetings with the senior Pakistani election officials.

Addressing his daily news briefing in Washington, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller underlined the need for respecting human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law in Pakistan.

The spokesperson also said, “We urge Pakistani authorities to move forward with the electoral process in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws as we do with countries around the world.”

Responding to another question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is an important partner of the US and “we greatly value the relationship between our countries, our governments and people-to-people connections.”

Replying to another query, Miller said that the US would encourage Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together to resolve Torkham border issue.