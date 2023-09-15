A special court on Thursday rejected bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and the party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the bail applications and reserved the verdict after PTI’s counsels completed their arguments.

Later, the judge announced the reserved verdict, rejecting the post-arrest bail pleas of the PTI leaders. Earlier in the day, the same court established

under the Official Secrets Act approved PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail in the case related to US cipher after a prosecutor told the judge that his arrest was not required at this stage.

Judge Zulqarnain approved the PTI leader’s bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000 and also noted that Umar expressed willingness to join the cipher probe but the prosecution did not investigate him in the case.

“If Asad Umar’s arrest is required, the FIA will proceed according to law,” the judge ordered. He also directed the FIA to inform the PTI leader in advance before arresting him in the case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday returned the constitutional petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold general elections in 90 days.