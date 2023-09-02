Social media has been buzzing with posts about Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela and Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah, soon after the Indian actor shared a cryptic message for a Pakistan speedster.

The Grand Masti star shared a post that soon went viral on social media, causing a stir as it drew people’s attention.

Naseem Shah joined the Pakistani star, with the aim to thrash the Indian side, and amid the rivalry between the two sides, he garnered support from the other side, and that’s from no other than Urvashi Rautela, who previously made headlines with Shah.

Bollywood star, who over the years shown interest in Pakistani bowlers, shared a social media story, showing Pakistani players including Naseem Shah.

Without sharing a caption about Pakistan vs India Asia Cup Clash, the actor wrote ‘workout time’ in the caption, however, fans were quick to relate the story.

Let it be known that this is not the first time that Urvashi has shown an interest in Naseem Shah.

Earlier, a clip of Naseem Shah went viral as he outwardly pop the question to the Hate Story star at a public event. Shah stated that he is ready to tie the knot as long as the bride is ready. The comments of the young speedster sparked garnered reactions on social media as netizens were quick to notice the alleged proposal, and they shared hilarious reactions to cope with the situation.