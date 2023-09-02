Pak Suzuki launched the current generation of Alto in 2019 as the hatchback replaced the iconic Mehran, and is now being sold as the cheapest locally manufactured car by the country’s oldest car assembler.

The four-wheeler is the first-ever locally manufactured 660cc model that comes in manual and fully loaded automatic. Backed by R-series engine, boxy design, latest interior, the Alto offers good fuel economy, along.

The car is known for its maneuverability and ease of parking, especially in busy cities like Lahore, and Karachi. The company rolled out fuel-efficient vehicles as prices of fuel also increased with each passing day, and many people are shifting to two-wheelers.

Suzuki Alto Models in Pakistan 2023

Pak Suzuki offers Alto in four models including VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and top-of-the-line VXL AGS.

Suzuki Alto Colors in Pakistan

Currently, it comes in white, graphite grey, pearl black, cerulean blue, and silky silver colors.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto Specs

Suzuki Alto installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchbacks crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.