LAHORE – In multiple intelligence-based operations, the Counter-Terrorism Department detained five women terrorists in Punjab, thwarting a large-scale terror plot.

Responding to intelligence reports, CTD carried out operations in several cities including Lahore, and Sheikhupura, resulting in the arrest of females linked to the banned militant network ISIS.

CTD recovered a cache of weapons, equipment, and banned literature. It is believed that the arrested militants were part of a wider network that remained actively planning acts of terrorism in the region.

Three women reportedly belonged to Lahore and two from Sheikhupura, and were in contact with militants.

Pakistan is facing fresh wave of terrorism, and in a recent attack, at least 11 security personnel including Pakistan Army Major embraced martyrdom while government expressed determination to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.