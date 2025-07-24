Urdu vs English Compulsory: What the BISE Lahore matric results 2025 show

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has released detailed subject-wise statistics for the 2025 matriculation examinations.

They revealed a strong performance in Urdu compared to English among both regular and private candidates.

Urdu Compulsory Results

According to official figures, Urdu (Compulsory) recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 97.60%. Out of 231,375 students who appeared for the Urdu exam, 225,814 passed.

Regular candidates performed exceptionally well, with 99.11% success (140,271 passed out of 141,532), while private candidates achieved a 95.21% pass rate (85,543 passed out of 89,843).

English Compulsory Results

In contrast, English (Compulsory) presented more challenges for students. Of the 239,580 total candidates who appeared, 194,625 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 81.24%.

Regular students fared better with an 88.51% pass rate (125,336 out of 141,612), whereas private students recorded a lower 70.73% success rate (69,289 passed out of 97,968).

The data highlights a significant gap in performance between Urdu and English, particularly among private students, emphasizing the need for targeted support in English language instruction.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 65.32%. A total of 254,012 students appeared in the matric examinations conducted by the Lahore board. Out of these, 165,912 candidates successfully passed, reflecting a solid performance by the students.